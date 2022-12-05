WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Nile Thacker has been identified as the victim of a car crash that happened near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway last Thursday, Dec. 1.

Thacker worked as a volunteer toymaker for the Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids, a local nonprofit that makes toys for children around the world.

“Our hearts are broken,” wrote the foundation in a Facebook post. “He has left a huge hole. Our thoughts are with his sweet wife Gloria and his family at this time. May they always remember his goodness and smile.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral services and the support of his wife, Gloria Thacker.

“Nile spent much of his life joyfully helping everyone he could, brightening the lives of all he encountered, whether they had known him for 5 minutes or 50 years,” his family wrote.