WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The 18-year-old motorcyclist that was killed in a crash in Weber Co. on Monday, June 26 has been identified as Benjamin Berry of West Haven.

Authorities say Berry was heading westbound on Midland Dr. while an SUV was driving in front of him at around 9:15 p.m. Berry “appeared to lose control” and was ejected from the bike, a release states.

At the same time, a motorcycle heading eastbound on Midland Dr. collided with Berry, who was downed.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies, along with medical personnel from Weber Fire, performed CPR on Berry. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time,” a release states.

This case is currently under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Unit.

All other parties were reportedly treated and released from the scene.