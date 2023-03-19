SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man who was stabbed at a party in Salt Lake City responded by firing four shots from a gun at the aggressor on Sunday, Mar. 19. Both men narrowly escaped injury, according to a probable cause statement.

The suspect, Christian Rodriguez-Solano, 21, was at a party at a family member’s apartment when he allegedly began arguing with another partygoer. The argument “moved its way out into the hallway of the apartment building,” the statement said.

Another man reportedly “heard the commotion and exited his apartment” and began interacting with the suspect. Rodriguez-Solano allegedly “threw up gang signs,” pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the man in the right shoulder area.

The man then allegedly chased Rodriguez-Solano out of the apartment building shooting his gun four times.

Police say the knife missed the shoulder of the man as it slashed but “did not pass through his sweatshirt” and the suspect was “not struck by the gunfire” as he fled the building. While both weapons were reportedly used, neither man was injured, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez-Solano has recently been released from jail on probation and “is a known and documented gang member,” according to police.

The suspect was arrested and booked in the Salt Lake County Jail facing one charge of aggravated assault.