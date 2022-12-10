WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man in the chest during a road rage incident in West Valley City Friday.

Kevin Steed, 33, faces one charge of discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury (first degree felony).

West Valley City Police say the incident, which occurred at 3500 South near the I-215 overpass, started with Steed and another driver having a disagreement, which then escalated.

Police say Steed was said to have thrown a water bottle at the victim’s vehicle while the man was sitting inside of it.

The victim reportedly then got out of his vehicle, walked up to Steed’s driver side window, grabbed onto Steed’s beard, and attempted to assault him.

The officer states in a probable cause affidavit: “I observed a chunk of [Steed’s] beard missing where [Steed] said the victim grabbed him.”

In response, Steed reportedly shot the man. Police say Steed admitted to using his Springfield pistol and shooting the victim one time in the left side of his chest.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition, though police say he is now stable and expected to survive.

Steed reportedly remained on scene after the incident and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is currently available.