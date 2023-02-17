SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department says crews will be towing vehicles parked on roads closed for the NBA All-Sar Games starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Below is a map showing roads that will be closed until Tuesday, Feb. 21:

A majority of the streets surrounding Vivint Arena and the Salt Palace Convention Center will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Ride-share drivers are advised to use the designated pick-up and drop-off locations on 100 South and near the junction of 400 West and North Temple Street.

Representatives from the Salt Lake City Police Department say an event of this size will have a large impact on the community.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our great city and state,” said SLCPD Police Chief Mike Brown. “We are prepared to host a weekend of fun and exciting events.”