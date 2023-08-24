OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Valley University was selected as an Amazon Career Choice partner, meaning Amazon employees can now receive free tuition, based on eligibility.

“Helping students achieve a long-lasting and beneficial career is at the crux of what we do at UVU,” said Wade Oliver, senior director of Adult Learner Support Initiatives at UVU. “Partnering with Amazon’s Career Choice program provides a tremendous tuition benefit for our students they might not otherwise have had access to.”

According to a press release, the program is available to Amazon hourly employees, as long as they have been employed for at least 90 days. Previously, to receive tuition benefits, students had to be employed by Amazon for 12 months.

The Amazon Career Choice program now includes high school completion, English as a Second Language, certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees.

Some workers are even eligible to have 100% of their tuition paid by Amazon. To check eligibility, apply on their website. According to Amazon, the program is eligible as long as they are working at Amazon, with no lifetime limit.

With more than 200 degree options to match students’ career goals, UVU is committed to preparing all students for success in an increasingly complex, diverse, and globalized society, UVU reported.

According to UVU, Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for choosing educational partners.

“We’re looking forward to Utah Valley University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice program, visit UVU’s website, or Amazon’s website.