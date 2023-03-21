PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The trial surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow’s alleged ski crash has many wondering just what the laws are when it comes to skiing in Utah.

Experts say a lot of the laws can be explained with common sense, and they are similar to the rules of the road. For example, whoever is further down the mountain, or in front of the skier, has the right of way.

“If I’m skiing down, and you’re below me, and I hit you and hurt you — I can be held legally liable for that. And my homeowner’s insurance will cover me if I hurt you, and you assert a claim against me,” said personal injury attorney David Cutt at Cutt, Kendall and Olson.

Cutt said as resorts see more visitors, the number of collision cases rises. He added even with this rule, during a lawsuit, it all comes down to if jurors think the skier acted recklessly.

Attorney Clayton Simms said juries look at several factors in a ski crash, including questions like “Was that person skiing within their ability?,” “Was it on a beginner slope?,” “Was that person going very fast?” or “Was the other party in the way?.”

Simms said Park City Mountain Resort has taken this concept a step further by passing its own ordinances involving reckless skiers.

“You can be civilly liable for negligent skiing and reckless skiing,” Simms said.

Park City Mountain also has instituted laws for what skiers and snowboarders must do if a collision occurs. Under these rules, a skier must immediately stop after a collision and provide reasonable care to anyone who is injured. They must also provide contact information to ski patrol before leaving the scene of said crash.

Breaking these rules is considered a Class B Misdemeanor, which could result in up to 6 months behind bars.