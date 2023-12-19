SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — New data shows Utah remains one of the nation’s fastest growing states, even as most of the nation’s population growth over the last year was outside the American West.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday ranked the Beehive State as No. 9 in terms of percentage growth. Between July 2022 and July 2023, Utah grew 1.1% year-over-year, the numbers show.

Utah also ranked No. 10 in terms of numeric growth, as the state added 36,498 residents.

While some Western states ranked higher in these categories (Colorado, for numerical growth; Idaho for percentage growth), the story of the last year was that Americans are continuing to move to the South.

According to the Census Bureau, the American South drove nearly 90% of the nation’s growth over the last year, with more than 1.4 million residents added to the region.

By contrast, the West and the Midwest only added 137,000 and 126,000 residents, respectively, each growing at a rate of 0.2%, compared to a 1.1% growth rate for the South.

The fastest growing state last year in terms of percentage was South Carolina, which had a growth rate of 1.7%. Second in the category was Florida (1.6%) and third was Texas (1.6%). Idaho placed fourth, with a growth rate of 1.3%.

Census officials said that population trends are returning to pre-pandemic norms, as the number of annual deaths decreased and migration patterns have reverted to what they were prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Overall, the nation gained 1.6 million people over the last year, a 5% increase for a total population of 334,914,895.

California remains the most populous state, despite losing 75,423 residents year-over-year. The second-most populous state, Texas, had the largest numeric growth, adding 473,453 residents.