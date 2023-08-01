RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — Panera Bread is finally opening its doors to Utah with a standalone location in Riverton. At the restaurant’s grand opening on August 2, the first few hundred visitors will receive free beverages for a year.

From Wednesday, Aug. 2, to Friday, Aug. 4, the first 100 customers of each day will automatically be part of the Unlimited Sip Club.

Members of the club will get unlimited beverages for an entire year, including fountain drinks, coffee, tea, and lemonade. The Unlimited Sip Club usually costs $119.99 yearly or $11.99 per month. As a bonus, the first daily customers will also get a Panera reusable travel mug.

The new standalone restaurant will be located at 4431 W Tree Sparrow Dr in Riverton. This cafe will be the first Panera Bread in Utah with the exception of a location inside the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Panera Brands, which includes Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros, has over 3,500 locations across 11 countries, according to the company. They serve soups, salads, sandwiches, and baked bread with an emphasis on quality ingredients.