SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is grieving the loss of Priya, a beloved female red panda.

She passed away at five years old, surrounded by her dedicated care team, the zoo states.

Priya was reportedly placed under veterinary advisement and after a few days, her condition became critical. An animal care and veterinary team evaluated her, and Hogle Zoo transferred her to the ICU unit at Advanced Veterinary Care.

According to the zoo, they worked in close partnership with AVC 24 hours a day to provide Priya with “unprecedented levels of critical care” for nearly three days.

“We can’t thank our teams, the red panda field experts, and the AVC team enough for their support and partnership in Priya’s around-the-clock care,” zoo officials said. “Our animal health team conducted a necropsy and is pursuing further testing to learn the cause.”

The zoo said Priya was a confident, bossy red panda who loved to train and interact with her keepers. She was a great mom to the Hogle Zoo’s first red panda cub, Dorji.

Red pandas reportedly grow up fast and at five months old, the zoo said Dorji is doing well. He has reportedly weaned entirely and is often seen munching biscuits and bamboo.