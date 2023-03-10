Utah (ABC4) –The high winds today in Utah have already caused damage in several places, and others are calling for closures.

In Sandy, they have experienced a wind storm that has caused damage across their city. It has even reportedly ripped out trees and blown them onto cars. Below are some photos of some damage it has caused.

Courtesy of Gretel Crison Courtesy of Gretel Crison

In Wasatch Front, some ski resorts have announced closure due to the high winds as well. According to Snowbird’s Twitter, both Snowbird, and Alta will close for skiing and riding at 3:30 p.m. today in anticipation of hazardous weather.

“NOAA is forecasting up to 26” of heavy snowfall in the next 36 hours, accompanied by high winds, which are expected to present operational challenges on both the road and mountain into tomorrow morning.”

They said to keep updated on Mountain closures, you can go to their mountain report on Snowbird’s website.

UDOT Cottonwood Canyons also said they will be closing SR210 at 7 p.m. tonight, March 10, for avalanche mitigation. At 7 p.m., uphill traffic will be closed at the mouth, and downhill traffic will be closed at Snowbird Entry 1/Gate C.

Courtesy of Snowbird

High-profile vehicles are also prohibited on Interstate 80 between milepost 0 to milepost 99 in Tooele County due to unsafe winds.

According to ABC4 weather experts, the High Wind Alert around the I-80 area is set to expire this evening, but the western part of the state will continue to experience strong wind that blows between 25 mph and 35 mph as well as gusts up to 55 mph.

Provo Canyon is also closed due to an avalanche.