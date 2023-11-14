SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Museum of Utah is coming to Salt Lake City, celebrating the state’s unique history, culture, and art through world-class exhibits, programming, and community spaces.

The museum, which is currently being built on the Utah State Capitol grounds, is slated to open in 2026 under the umbrella of the Utah Historical Society, according to a release.

Featuring 17,000 square feet of exhibition space, Utah’s first state history museum will be free to the public, and open year-round.

The “future gateway to Utah’s State Capitol complex,” the organization said, will feature four main galleries: Inspiring Utah, Building Utah, Becoming Utah, and Connecting Utah — safely housing, preserving, and protecting Utah’s history and art collections.

“The museum will share stories through the Utah Historical Society’s expansive collections and have the ability to point visitors to important cultural heritage locations across the state, making the museum a trailhead for heritage tourism in Utah,” said Jennifer Ortiz, director of the Utah Historical Society.

Rio Tinto Kennecott recently announced a $10 million donation for the Museum of Utah. The donation will be distributed over the next 10 years, representing Kennecott’s “deep connection and historical ties to Utah,” a release states.

As a result, the Building Utah gallery will be presented by Rio Tinto Kennecott, honoring the work of Utahns, ranging from agriculture and mining to homemaking and railroad building.

The museum will reportedly display over 400 items for Utahns to enjoy.