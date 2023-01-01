Wynter Magandazi, born on New Year’s Day 2023, is wrapped up in a blanket featuring her name. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The new year has already brought new life, with baby Wynter Kisa Magandazi as the first baby born in 2023 at an Intermountain Healthcare hospital in Utah.

Wynter Kisa Magandazi was born at 12:34 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. She was born early at 37 weeks and measured 5 pounds 15 ounces and 20 inches long.

Wynter Magandazi, Intermountain Healthcare’s first baby in 2023, is born on New Year’s Day. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

Her parents, Madi and Jermaine Magandazi named her after strength, beauty and heritage.

“We chose the name Wynter because of what it represents,” Jermaine Magandazi said. If you think about winter and the snow and everything included within the season, it’s both beautiful but it’s also tough.”

Wynter’s middle name, Kisa, means ‘grace’ in Luganda, the native language of Jermaine Magandazi’s home country of Uganda, according to Madi Magandazi.

The baby did not come easily for Madi Magandazi, as she was induced early for having high blood pressure and spent three days in the hospital before delivering Wynter. She was assisted by both Midwife Irminia Martinez and Maternal-fetal Medicine Physician Dr. Ibrahim Hammad during her labor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Baby Jonas is the first baby born at a MountainStar Healthcare hospital in 2023. (Courtesy of MountainStar Healthcare)

“My midwife was like a cheerleader. She wouldn’t let me quit. I had more than 12 hours of labor, and I just wanted to be done,” said Madi. “And we’re so grateful Dr. Hammad was there when things got complicated,” she added.

Wynter is doing well and is very happy, according to Madi Magandazi.

“It was a magical experience seeing my wife give birth. We’re so grateful Wynter is here, and she is healthy,” said Jermaine Magandazi.

Intermountain Healthcare and local companies Minky Couture, Loulou and Company and Over the Moon, all contributed to a gift basket for the New Year’s Day baby.

MountainStar Healthcare’s first baby of the year was born shortly after Wynter, at 1:36 a.m. The baby boy, Jonas, was born at St. Mark’s Hospital and measured 6 pounds 2 ounces and 21 inches long.