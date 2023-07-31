SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Three Utah residents won top places in a national fitness competition after overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges.

The “Submit Your Fit” national contest, hosted by EOS, had five winners for their 2023 challenge, three of which were from Utah.

Janet Jarnagin, from Ogden, won second place in the contest. She has lost 130 pounds to date. According to Jarnigan, while trying to adapt to a healthier lifestyle, she lost her mother, her sister, and her job. In an attempt to regain her mental and physical health, she used fitness.

Jarnigan said growing up she was quite athletic and active. She is a single mom of five kids and said she has struggled with her health and weight for a while, but during COVID, it really plummeted.

“I was really sad and super tired and just felt like my body aches. My mind and all those things were really hard too. I just felt overwhelmed, but I was kind of on the go, so I was just eating where I just grabbed things and my weight skyrocketed.” Jarnigan said. “Everything about my body hurt, and to be quite honest, I was finding myself having a hard time getting around. I’d never had it be so bad that I was not able to participate in my own life. […] I just felt awful.”

She said she knew she had to change something in her life. Jarnigan said she knew she was going to have to change her mental mindset, as well as her physical one.

“I decided to focus on gratitude. And when I did that, I found I looked at myself differently as well as just the world around me. And so I saw myself instead of constantly like self-loathing I just found I found a great sense of gratitude for my body,” Jarnigan said.

While Jarnigan said she’s grateful for all the weight she’s lost, the non-scale victories have been the most meaningful to her.

“I feel confident. Like I always felt like I was kind of that person. But I feel like when you get so beaten down, that sometimes you lose a little bit of that,” Jarnigan said. “I feel like I’ve gained a sense of confidence and empowerment and I feel like I can do hard things and I’ve been moving my body in ways I haven’t like in years and mentally just feel like, you know, I feel great.”

Paige Prior, from West Jordan, won third place in the contest.

After a tragic motorcycle accident, Prior was left in a coma for over a month with injuries that posed a serious threat to her life, and she was diagnosed with aphasia. This means Prior had to relearn how to breathe, talk, eat, and walk. Through rehabilitation and fitness, she has been able to regain a lot of her strength and independence.

According to her husband Dwayne, after Prior came out of the coma, everything had to be learned again. She attended physical and occupational therapy, but Dwayne said she still could only do very basic things.

Prior and Dwayne decided to get a trainer at the gym and since then, she’s made bounds with her recovery. Prior can now put her own shoes on, pick herself off the ground, and walk the dogs.

Aaron Hutchingson, from Layton, Utah won fourth place in the contest and has lost 75 pounds.

When visiting his kids and grandkids in Kentucky, Hutchingson was carrying some wood to do some woodworking with, and a big rain storm hit. Then he slipped off the edge of a sidewalk and blew out one of the tendons in his ankle. He received surgery on his ankle, but according to Hutchinson, wearing the boot exacerbated some injuries he had from high school.

Along with that, Hutchingson said he had to have spinal fusion surgery last May, and as part of the surgery the doctor said he needed to lose some weight and strengthen some muscles for the recovery.

“You never realize what’s going to be your catalyst to what’s going to get things started,” Hutchingson said.

Hutchingson said he was at his very heaviest right before the surgery, at around 340 pounds. He said he was basically bedridden, he couldn’t stand or walk without being in extreme pain.

However, after the surgery, he attended physical therapy and decided to start going to the gym and using a personal trainer. By the time he started working out, he was already down to 320 due to diet and activity. And since joining the gym and focusing on his health, he’s lost another 55 pounds.

“Mentally I feel much better, much stronger, and comfortable with myself,” Hutchingson said.

Hutchingson said that while he’s not pain-free, the type of pain you get from having sore muscles is much easier to deal with. Now he said he can do treadmills and stationary bikes for anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes at a time.

He also said he was so grateful for his wife and family’s support, as well as his employer’s support. Hutchingson works as a teacher at Northern Utah Academy.

Hutchingson said prior to the surgery and weight loss journey, he could only really pick up his grandson to sit on the couch with him. However, a few weeks ago, Hutchingson visited his grandson and was able to pick him up, put him on his shoulders and walk down to the beach with him. Something, he said he never would have gotten to had he not joined gotten back into shape.

Hutchingson carrying his grandson down to the beach

For more information on the Submit Your Fit contest, you can visit the EoS website.