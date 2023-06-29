ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns might be a little obsessed with electric bikes. In fact, icebike.org researched internet search trends during 2022 and found that Utah is the third most interested in electric bikes. For Antelope eBikes, this comes as no surprise and the owners say as electric bike popularity has grown, so has accessibility.

“I bought a road bike actually so that I could start getting out on the road and really getting out of bed because I had pretty chronic adrenal fatigue and fibromyalgia,” Antelope eBikes owner Jamie Child told ABC4. Child said she’s dealt with serious health issues for a decade. However, as she began biking, she said her physical and mental health began to improve.

“When you are on a bike and you are pedaling, you are moving your blood flow, you are increasing your oxygen, you’re also releasing natural endorphins which is that happy drug that everyone on this planet needs,” Child stated.

Child quickly got hooked and as her health improved, the family decided they wanted to help others have similar experiences. “I look at it as an investment,” she said. “It’s an investment into your health, it’s an investment into your sanity.”

Child said they realized people have varying degrees of ability and a bike should reflect that, so they decided electric bikes would be the best way to get everyone pedaling. The family worked with the state and in 2018, opened their rental shop at Antelope Island State Park. Tice Child, Jamie’s husband told ABC4 that the shop has continued to grow. “It’s definitely picked up the last couple of years,” he said.

He said things slowed down a little during the peak of COVID, but when people learned that many state parks remained open, they began to explore more outdoors. Now, interest in riding bikes at Antelope Island seems to be astronomical. Child said they now rent (and provide bike tours) on the island for thousands of people annually, some coming from as far away as Minnesota.

“If I wanted to touch the water it would be a trek to get out there, and that’s the whole point of coming out here,” Dessa Harvey said while looking out over the water. She and a few friends had rented bikes to get the full experience. “It’s still beautiful though,” she added.” Sean Samson responded: “Oh yeah, it’s stunning. Absolutely stunning.”

Tice Child said there is a reason so many people are interested in riding bikes on the island. He explained, “What’s great about Antelope Island is it’s a controlled environment. You don’t have a whole lot of cars coming at you in a whole bunch of different directions. It’s very, very chill out here.” His young daughter, Isabel, agreed. She said, “I go on the back of the cargo bike with my mom, and we go riding out and it’s really pretty.”

Normally, visitors take in Antelope Island’s scenery from inside their cars. If you have never been, it is a similar experience to driving around in Yellowstone. There are even bison. Having the bike shop helps reduce vehicle congestion on the island while letting people get closer to nature. However, the state park reminds all visitors to not get too close to nature, especially the bison.

“Go by the rule of thumb,” Antelope Island wildlife biologist Steven Bates said. “If you stick your thumb out there and you can still see bison, you’re too close; (place your thumb) on an individual bison.”

Utah Division of State Parks offered other safety tips for avoiding bison at the park:

If you see a bison and it stops what is doing and starts paying attention to you, you are too close and should slowly back away.

If a bison is in the middle of the road, wait for it to pass, do not get out of your vehicle.

If a bison is on the side of the road, feel free to slowly drive past it. Stay in your vehicle.

If you see a bison in the distance, do not walk across rangeland to get closer. Take photos from a safe distance

If you are hiking and ab ison is close or on the trail, either back away and return from where you came from or leave the trail and give the bison a wide berth.

Back to the bikes, Jamie Child explained that as popularity has grown, people have also shown more interest in buying their own bikes.

Just this year, the family opened a retail location in Kaysville. Later this year, they will be opening a distribution center in Salt Lake City (for one brand of bike). When they first started renting out bikes, Child said it was hard to find one under $10,000. However, increased demand and supply have helped decrease prices. She said that many people are now able to afford to buy.