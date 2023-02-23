SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) –Two Utah residents face federal charges after allegedly attempting to steal an elderly man’s vehicle, after forcefully jerking him out of it.

On Monday, January 30, Elvis Tahirovic, 33, and Brittany Ann peters, 33, in an alleged attempt to flee from the police while driving a reported stolen Mercedes, allegedly tried to punch an elderly man and steal his car.

According to court documents, they were both federally charged with one count of carjacking, which is taking (or attempting to take) a motor vehicle “from the person […] by force, and violence, and by intimidation[…] with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.”

When Tahirovic attempted to hijack the elderly man’s car, he had been fleeing police through several counties in a black Mercedes SUV, which had been reported stolen out of South Salt Lake.

In Ogden City Police’s encounter with Tahivoric, they said he “immediately accelerated, took evasive maneuvers, and began to drive erratically attempting to flee officers.”

After several high-speed chase attempts to stop the Mercedes across Salt Lake County, Davis County, Weber County, and Box Elder County, troopers were eventually able to flat-tire the Mercedes. Tahirovic fled the area on flat tires, and when he got to an intersection at Higley Road, he came to an abrupt stop near the elderly man’s Chevrolet Tahoe.

Allegedly, Peters exited the passenger side of the Mercedes and ran up to the elderly man’s driver’s side door, and flung it open. Tahirovic then allegedly grabbed the elderly man and attempted to punch him. According to the elderly man, Tahirovic got him with a “glancing blow.”

He was then thrown out of his vehicle by Tahirovic onto the street. Tahirovic and Peters got into the car, but when they went to turn the key, it wasn’t there. Fortunately, the elderly man had taken the keys out of the ignition, so Tahirovic and Peters were stuck.

Unable to flee, Tahirovic charged at the victim, but before he could do anything, authorities arrived and took Tahirovic and Peters into custody.

Tahirovic and Peters were charged with one count of carjacking by a federal grand jury located in Salt Lake City. They had their initial appearance on Feb. 16, and are being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, as well as the Utah Department of Public Safety.