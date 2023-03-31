SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday, March 29, after police stopped them for running a red light on 300 West and found they had multiple outstanding warrants, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The driver, Robert Kirkham, 25, and passenger, Oba Tramel, 49, were found to have multiple active warrants out for their arrest. Officers reportedly also discovered a gun and methamphetamine on Tramel.

Tramel faces charges including one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and multiple warrants.

Kirkham was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Both men have been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.