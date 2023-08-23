SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man was sentenced on Wednesday by a federal jury for murdering someone in Indian Country.

Perry Maryboy, 59, from Bluff, Utah was convicted of murdering a man in April 2018 after getting into an argument with him on the side of the road. Maryboy was sentenced to 25 years in prison and four years probation on Aug. 23.

According to court documents, Maryboy was sitting in his car when someone drove up behind him. The person reportedly told Maryboy to leave, but he refused. Maryboy allegedly exited his truck and grabbed a revolver.

Maryboy fired two shots, which he said were allegedly intended as warning shots, but the second shot struck the victim in the back of the head. The victim died in front of his common-law wife and her 7-year-old child. Maryboy then fled the scene.

“This was no accident. My view of that is confirmed by later facts when Mr. Maryboy made no assistance at the scene,” said Senior U.S. Federal District Court Judge David Nuffer. “Taking a life without apparent justification is an extremely serious matter and doing it in a violent way is extremely serious.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, Maryboy was sentenced to 180 months on count one and 120 months on count two for a sentence of 300 months. However, the effects go much deeper.

“Mr. Maryboy’s violent act took the life of another person, causing great loss to his family and friends, who will bear the burden of this crime. That harm cannot be undone,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah. “We appreciate the work of law enforcement, victim service providers, and the prosecutors in this case who worked hard to ensure justice for the victim’s family and the community.”

The case was investigated jointly by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office’s Monticello Resident Agency, the Navajo Nation Police Department, and Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations.