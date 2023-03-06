WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) –A West Valley man was sentenced Monday for the death of a pregnant mother in a deadly hit-and-run.

Jack Archibald, 53, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for two counts of automobile homicide with DUI (2nd-degree felonies) and one count of DUI (3rd degree.)

In May 2022, Archibald allegedly killed a 24-year-old pregnant mother and critically injured her toddler daughter in a hit-and-run.

According to arrest documents, Archibald was driving under the influence when he swerved into oncoming traffic lanes and onto the sidewalk. This is when he hit the pregnant mother, Libbie Isabel Allan, 24, and her daughter, who were in their yard.

Allan and her unborn baby died while being transported to the hospital. Her daughter survived but was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time of the accident.

After hitting Allan and her daughter with his car, Archibald then drove through a front yard, knocked over a metal fence, and continued to drive away from the scene of the accident.

Archibald pleaded guilty to two counts of automobile homicide with DUI and one count of DUI. He was sentenced to one to 15 years for the first two counts, which would be served at the same time, and zero to five years for the DUI, which would be served following.

If Archibald is approved for the full sentence of 15 years for the first two counts and five years for the 3rd count, he could serve up to 20 years in jail. Archibald has been in jail since May 3, 2022, and will get credit for the time served.

“Mr. Archibald put our entire community at risk when he decided to drive after drinking enough alcohol to put him at more than double the legal limit, while also on drugs. We continue to mourn the loss of the young pregnant mother and her unborn child.” Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill said. “We applaud the judge for giving Mr. Archibald consecutive sentencing for severely injuring the young girl while in her own yard. We would like to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department and our prosecutors for their diligent investigation and prosecution that helped put Jack Archibald in prison and off our streets. If you drink, drive, and injure people you will be aggressively prosecuted.”