TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information about sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-(888)-421-1100.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah singles’ party planner is facing multiple sex abuse charges including the sexual assault of at least five women at a party in Fruit Heights.

Kevin Linford, 46, an organizer of a Facebook singles’ group, faces ten felonies and one misdemeanor for the crimes he allegedly committed at a party on August 6, 2022, which he helped advertise on his social media page.

Linford is scheduled for a pretrial in April 2023 for charges relating to the party. Linford was charged with rape, a first-degree felony; aggravated kidnapping, a third-degree felony; two counts of object rape, first-degree felonies; five counts of forcible sexual abuse, both second-degree felonies; and one count of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

“[Linford] is an administrator of a very popular Facebook singles group where he hosts and creates parties and other events,” a court document stated. “Acquaintances of [Linford] have contacted police and expressed their concern with [him] not being able to control himself, and that he has a problem being too forceful with women at events and parties.”

According to the arrest documents, a victim attended the party in Fruit Heights on August 6, 2022, where she met Linford, who reportedly invited her into a bedroom and asked her to kiss him. The victim said she kissed him, but when he grabbed her face, she pulled away and told him he was making her nervous and that she did not want to have sex. Linford then allegedly forced himself on her despite her objections and raped her.

A second victim was also in attendance at the party and met Linford as she was sitting by the pool. She told Linford she did not want to swim, but he pulled her into the pool. While in the pool, Linford forcefully grabbed the victim’s hand and put it on his genitals.

The victim told officers she tried to move away, but that he followed her from behind and sexually assaulted her several times as she was trying to escape. Video footage from the residence is consistent with her statement and was submitted as evidence.

The case was filed against Linford in August 2022 and amended in October 2022. Three additional victims have filed allegations that Linford sexually assaulted them at the same party, but their testimonies have not been made public. Officers have requested that Linford remains in jail awaiting trial, as it may help other victims come forward.

“Multiple victims have expressed that they have feared coming forward to report Linford due to his admin status on the Facebook page,” the arrest record states. “If Linford remains in jail, additional victims will be empowered to come forward and report if they were also victimized.”

Linford allegedly helped advertise the party in Fruit Heights on his social media singles’ group, the “Wolfpack.” He is currently facing four additional cases where he is accused of sex abuse-related crimes.