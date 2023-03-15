SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utahn was stopped by an officer on Monday because he crossed the street incorrectly, and was arrested for a previous DUI felony.

Andres Alberto Lozada, 30, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Monday with 19 charges against him, including two 3rd-degree felonies related to driving under the influence, and a charge for assault.

On Monday, March 13, Lozada was crossing the street on a “do not cross” signal when a Salt Lake City Police officer stopped him. The officer discovered Lozada had an active felony warrant and arrested him, the police record states. Lozada also allegedly had marijuana on his person.

He was originally arrested in both December 2021 and August 2022 for several charges, including a DUI. Lozada did not show up to his pre-trial scheduled in August for the 3rd-degree felony of DUI, and a warrant for his arrest was put out.

According to police records, Lozada was arrested for the DUI on December 4, 2021. South Jordan City Police received a call that a person was sleeping in their car near South Jordan Gateway and 11400 South. An officer tried to contact Lozada by knocking on his car window, but Lozada fled the area. Later, Lozada was pulled over by Riverton Police and taken into custody, after his breathalyzer came back at 2.0 BAC.

The officers reported that Lozada was drunk and had open containers of alcohol and cocaine in his car. Officers ran his information and found out Lozada was a previous DUI offender. He was charged with a 3rd-degree felony DUI on January 19 in the 3rd District Court.

When Lozada was arrested on March 13, along with a warrant for his felony, he also had a warrant for an alleged assault and possession of methamphetamine that he was charged with in August 2022.