SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utahn was arrested on March 14 for failing to register as a sex offender. According to arrest records, he is also awaiting trial for previous felony charges.

Daniel Jerome, 53, was arrested Wednesday for two charges of failure to register as a sex offender. Jerome already had four 3rd degree-felony warrants and 2 class A misdemeanor warrants issued to him for sex offender registry non-compliance.

According to a court document, Daniel Jerome is also known as, Daniel Papa Bear, Jerome Papa Bear, Rabbit, Daniel Rabbit, Jerome Rabbit, Romeo, Papa Bear, Jerome Edward Daniels, Papa Bear Jerome, Daniel Jerome, John Holmes, John I Holmes, Jerome Hawk, Daniel Hawk, Hawk, and Daniel E Jerome.

According to current arrest records, he is “not doing as judges and the law require him to do.”

Jerome currently has six 3rd-degree felony charges he needs to face for not updating his information on Utah’s sex offender registry.

This is not Jerome’s first time failing to be compliant. Jerome has been charged with non-compliance a total of ten times, one of which was in 2012, shortly after he was charged with a 2nd-degree felony of lewdness involving a child, according to court documents.

According to the court records in 2012, Jerome pleaded guilty to “knowingly and intentionally exposing [his] genitals to a child […] with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the child.”

He was originally put on the registry in November 1996, after he was convicted of several charges involving minors. Jerome pleaded guilty on all counts and pleaded mentally ill in one of his trials.

Jerome has not been charged with any offenses involving children since 2012, besides his failure to register on the sex offender registry. “[Jerome] has signed 67 sex offender registration forms, each of which acknowledges he understands his registry requirements,” the latest court record states.