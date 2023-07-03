MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and fired a gun at an Amazon delivery semi-truck driver.

Tyler Joshua Foutz, 24, was charged with 6 counts of felony discharge of a firearm shooting in the direction of a person, aggravated assault, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies. He was the passenger of a silver Hyundai; the driver has not yet been charged.

On July 3, around 1 p.m., an Amazon semi-truck driver was driving on I-80 eastbound, and exiting onto 700 E when a silver Hyundai crossed 4 lanes of traffic and nearly ran him off the road, the police report states.

The Amazon driver said he honked his horn at the vehicle and then turned south on 700 E. The Hyundai allegedly pulled alongside his truck and the driver, and the passenger Foutz allegedly yelled racial slurs.

Reports state the Amazon driver said since he is black this comment is obviously offensive and triggered him. He said the passengers in the Hyundai kept telling him to stop and were challenging him to a fight.

The Amazon driver reported that he attempted to lose them by turning left, but they continued to follow him and even pulled in front of him and were hitting their brakes. He said he pulled over to try to let them leave, so he didn’t cause an accident.

However, the driver and Foutz pulled their car over and exited their vehicle. The Amazon driver said he deployed pepper spray at them, at which point they got in their vehicle and drove away.

The Amazon driver then said he made a U-turn and headed back to 700 E when he observed the Hyundai pull alongside his truck again. He said he heard shots being fired and ducked down to avoid being struck. The Hyundai then sped away.

When officers with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake arrived to investigate, the Hyundai allegedly attempted to flee. Officer Hampton with UPD said at one point the vehicle was going 100 mph north on 700 E. It then traveled east on 3300 S at a high rate of speed, running a red light at 1300 E and colliding with another vehicle, causing it to roll onto its roof.

After the accident, both Foutz and the driver were taken into custody, and Foutz was taken to the hospital. In an interview with the Hyundai driver, he admitted to getting into an argument with the Amazon driver because he pulled up next to them for no reason and “looked at them weird.”

The Hyundai driver also admitted that the gun in the vehicle belonged to him, but denied any shots being fired. However, after authorities told him they discovered bullet casings at the scene, he said he wasn’t the one who fired the gun. He also told officers he and Foutz had had a few beers prior to driving.

Further information will be made available pending investigation.