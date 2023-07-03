SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Sunday after he was found in a homeowner’s backyard completely naked.

Armando Ventura Ramirez, 31, was arrested on July 2 for burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony, lewdness, a class-b misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, a class-a misdemeanor, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class-b misdemeanor.

According to the arrest record, a homeowner in Salt Lake City found Ramirez in their backyard, and he wasn’t wearing any clothes. Ramirez was holding property that he had taken from their home, and said he had been in their residence to “look around.”

When authorities got in contact with Ramirez, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, and a meth pipe with residue in one of his vest pockets. Ramirez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday night.

Ramirez was also arrested on June 28 for allegedly stealing his former boss’s vehicle, court records state. He was released and has not been charged in connection with that yet.