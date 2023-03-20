SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utahn was arrested Saturday for assault after she threw a head of lettuce at someone’s head. The type of lettuce thrown was not listed in the report.

The 43-year-old woman was arrested for assault, a Class B Misdemeanor, and robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to the arrest record, the alleged attack happened at the northeast corner of 700 S State Street in Salt Lake. The 43-year-old woman reportedly threw a head of lettuce at a woman’s head, which hit her in the face. She then allegedly grabbed a necklace from another woman and punched her in the eye.

When officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrived at the reported assault scene, they found the woman walking down the street. The two victims and an additional witness verified that the woman police located was indeed the alleged attacker.

The 43-year-old woman reportedly admitted to throwing the lettuce leaf at the first victim and for stealing the necklace from the other victim.

She is currently being detained at the Salt Lake County Jail, where she will await charges and the possibility of bail.