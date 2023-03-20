SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utahn was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing credit cards and cocaine as well as accepting a stolen car from an alleged prostitute.

According to police records, Salt Lake City Police Department officers were contacted on Jan. 21 because a 2017 Nissa Maxima and a wallet were stolen by the victim’s “long-time friend.”

After further investigation, the victim stated he didn’t have very much information on her and only knew her as Tanya. He allegedly was hesitant to explain where he met her, but finally stated it was at 800 West and 1000 West North Temple, the arrest record stated.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were able to find the missing vehicle later that day at 200 South and 900 West during a traffic stop, the report stated.

Patrick Caris, 33, was the only person in the stolen vehicle and admitted he accepted the car from a friend, the arrest record stated.

Caris said he got it from his “friend Cherie, she’s from the streets.” When the officer asked what he meant by that, he said she is a prostitute.

“I asked if it was stolen and had suspicion it was stolen,” Caris allegedly said.

The state issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 26 and on March 16. Caris was arrested for active warrants, including the stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine, and two stolen debit cards. Caris is being held in Salt Lake County Jail.