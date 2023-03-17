WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville Man was arrested Thursday for theft from a West Jordan residence after a drone he allegedly stole was located at a pawn shop in West Valley.

Braden Colledge, 30, allegedly stole a 12 gauge shotgun, $500 in gift cards, and a DJI Drone worth $1,500 in West Jordan on February 2, 2023, the arrest report states. The victim gave officers the drone’s serial number to West Jordan City Patrol officers to assist in the investigation.

Colledge was arrested on the following charges: burglary of a dwelling, theft of a firearm, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute, all 2nd-degree felonies; theft and theft by receiving stolen property, both 3rd-degree felonies, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colledge reportedly entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked window. Video recordings from a neighboring home, show Colledge climbing in the window, exiting the garage, and getting in a Kia Optima, but the license plate was not visible in the video.

A few weeks later, a detective with the South Jordan Police Department reached out and told them he believed it could be Colledge, as he was a suspect in multiple cases of theft, and is known to drive his girlfriend’s Kia Optima.

West Jordan City Patrol Officers investigated the tip and an officer attempted to talk to Colledge at his apartment in Taylorsville. Two days after the visit on March 6, a drone was listed on the Utah Pawn Database in West Valley with the same serial number. An officer was able to confirm it was Colledge who pawned the drone because of a photograph taken of Colledge at the pawn shop, and because Colledge used his Utah ID card.

Colledge admitted to stealing the items and claimed a friend told him the location and when to do it. He also admitted to pawning the drone “because he needed money.” However, Colledge said he didn’t know where the firearm was, because he allegedly put it in a storage unit after he stole it.

Officers conducted a search of Colledge’s apartment on March 16, and found distribution amounts of MDMA (Ecstasy), and Methamphetamine. They also found Cocaine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. Colledge told an officer during his interview that they would find drugs in his apartment, and he has been using them.

Colledge was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he will await pending charges and the possibility of bail.