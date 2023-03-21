SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utahn was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a gun and lying to the police about it.

Zavier Jeffrey Lehman, 24, was arrested for felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

According to arrest records, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in Salt Lake. The shot was reportedly heard on March 18.

When officers went to talk to Lehman, he was reportedly wearing a concealed firearm, a Glock 43X, on his waistband, that was loaded.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lehman allegedly told investigators that he fired one round from his AR-15 rifle, which was located in his bedroom, at an intruder who pulled a gun on him on Saturday morning, March 18. He said the intruder ran away, and that he left his apartment shortly after.

The investigators searched the apartment and found several firearms and ammunition in the apartment. They also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom, including some marijuana on his nightstand within a few feet of the AR-15 rifle. There was also a handgun on the nightstand.

According to the arrest record, video surveillance from the apartment complex confirmed that you can hear a shot at 12:59 a.m. on Saturday morning, however, there was no yelling, shouting, screaming, or even sounds of footsteps until Lehman walked out of the building at 1:11 a.m.

The record states that Lehman is observed on the video walking at a slow, nonchalant pace while talking on his cell phone, then he leaves the complex in his car.

Lehman was interviewed again by investigators, and confronted with the discovered information. In response, he said he was scared, “I was scared that I was going to be locked away for a[n][…]accidental discharge.”

Lehman admitted that he lied to the investigators, and said he was sorry about it. He also said that he uses marijuana for his epilepsy, but that he does not have a medical card because you can’t have weapons and a medical marijuana card.

He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on March 19 and will stay there awaiting pending charges and possible bail.