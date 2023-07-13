SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police say a Salt Lake City woman was three times over the legal limit the night of a wrong-way crash that killed a man on I-15 in early February.

Kaylynn Erin Ramos, 27, has been charged with second-degree felony manslaughter and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, Class B misdemeanor reckless driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road, an infraction.

Ramos allegedly told police she had gone to get a drink with a friend after she got off work around 10 p.m. that night. Police say they discovered Ramos had gone to three different bars throughout the Salt Lake Valley and was seen leaving the last bar just after 1:15 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the wrong-way crash around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2023. Investigators said Ramos passed four visible “Wrong Way/Do Not Enter” signs and drove southbound in northbound I-15 lanes for about two minutes. Security footage allegedly shows Ramos missing a car traveling northbound before striking a 2009 Hyundai Sonata head-on at 60 miles per hour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both Ramos and the driver of the Sonata, Joseph Cannon, had to be extricated from their cars. Ramos was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Cannon was killed on the scene due to his injuries.

According to charging documents, a toxicology report showed Ramos had a blood alcohol content of .16, three times over Utah’s legal limit of .05.

“It has been shown that [Ramos] had been drinking heavily that night and had visited three different bars/pubs within Salt Lake County,” the charging documents say. “[Ramos] still chose to get into her vehicle to head home with disregard for the safety of others on the road.”

A judge with the Salt Lake Third District Court issued a warrant for Ramos’ arrest, ordering her to be held without bail pending trial.

Ramos additionally faces a civil lawsuit after the Cannon’s widow filed suit in April. The lawsuit also takes aim at the three bars Ramos visited and alcohol vendors. Cannon’s widow alleges the bars continued to serve Ramos for “its commercial gain although it was apparent, or should have been, that [Ramos] was under the influence of intoxicating alcoholic products.”

Cannon’s widow is seeking damages in amounts to be determined at trial.