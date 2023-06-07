BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman from Vineyard was killed in a rollover crash in Blaine County, Idaho on Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

A 47-year-old man from Orem was driving southwest toward Ketchum on Trail Creek Road near Antelope Circle Road with the woman in the passenger seat. Idaho State Police said their Mercedes went off the right shoulder and the driver overcorrected. The Mercedes went down an embankment off the left shoulder and rolled.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance but did not disclose the severity of his injuries.

The identities of the two involved have not been made public.

Idaho State Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing but said both the man and the woman were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.