MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday after police say she assaulted a man described as an “elderly disabled victim” and attempted to steal his money.

Vanessa Deseree Clark, 33, faces a first-degree aggravated robbery charge, a third-degree aggravated assault charge, and misdemeanor intoxication.

According to the booking affidavit, police responded to calls reporting an assault at a gas station near 900 East and 3900 South in Millcreek. Witnesses say the suspect, identified as Clark, assaulted the man “multiple times” by biting, punching, and strangling him.

The man reportedly offered his money to Clark, which she took before allegedly punching him “several times” in the head. The man was able to fight back by using pepper spray on Clark. After being sprayed, she allegedly “grabbed him by the neck and pulled him in the back seat of a taxi.”

Police say Clark’s assault continued in the car, where she strangled the man and gouged at his eye while he fought to escape. When the man was able to escape, Clark began allegedly biting the man several times, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived the two were separated. Officers reported smelling alcohol coming from Clark. When asked, Clark allegedly said she “self-medicates with alcohol.”

Police say the man drove himself to the hospital for treatment for several bite wounds that broke skin and bruising to his arms, back, and throat. Clark was taken to a local hospital for treatment for the pepper spray and was later discharged to be booked into Salt Lake County Jail.