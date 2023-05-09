UTAH (ABC4) — The Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy is currently involved in a Managed Aquifer Recharge project that aims to replenish the underground water supply along the Wasatch Front.

One of the key components of this project is the drilling of a new Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) well at the Little Cottonwood Water Treatment Plant.

The ASR well is an injection well that will tie directly into the underground aquifer. During years with high water availability and low demand, the excess water will be injected into the ground to revitalize the aquifer. This will increase the efficiency of water storage and improve delivery, ultimately ensuring a healthy and sustainable water supply for the Salt Lake Valley.

“Currently, we’re drilling one ASR well, we’ll also have two infiltration basins as well as monitoring wells where we can measure the level of the water in the aquifer,” said Annalee Munsey, general manager designee of the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-summer and will be ready for use next runoff season.

The new injection well taps directly into the aquifer and will be replenished with treated drinking water. The water district estimates that in good runoff years, they’ll be able to inject up to 29 acre-feet per day.

The drilling of the ASR well is no easy task, but residents have been patient and supportive.

“I think it makes a ton of sense what they’re doing,” said Barry Wirth, a resident of Cottonwood Heights. “They’re improving the efficiency of water storage which improves delivery, and I think in our part of the world, anything they can do to make that better is well appreciated.”

The drill operates night and day and will continue to run for the next several months.

The injection well is a crucial part of the Managed Aquifer Recharge project, which is designed to improve the health and sustainability of the underground water supply. With the new ASR well in place, the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy hopes to increase the efficiency of water storage and improve delivery for years to come.