SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man in his late twenties was arrested on Jan. 25 for allegedly raping and assaulting his girlfriend after she told him she was leaving him, according to probable cause documents.

The man is facing 5 felonies and one misdemeanor, including rape, aggravated kidnapping, forcible sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

The suspect and the victim had been in a relationship for two years and had been living together in Salt Lake City for one year, the victim told authorities.

“[The victim] told officers that she recently called off her relationship with [the suspect]. [She] explained that [he] is a truck driver and is gone for long periods of time,” the affidavit said.

The suspect returned home after a three or four-week work trip and allegedly took her keys, demanding that she “did him some favors.” The victim said he proceeded to corner her and allegedly “started kissing her neck, leaving a hickey claiming he was marking her,” the documents said.

The victim said he proceeded to sexually assault her. He also allegedly strangled her with his hand, the documents said. Police report that the victim had “visible injuries” on her neck, face and body.

The suspect’s identity has been withheld to protect the victim. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24-7 through the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).