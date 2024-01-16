SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah treatment center for troubled teens is facing a lawsuit from a former patient alleging neglect and abuse, specifically that the boy’s therapist failed to report allegations of sexual abuse.

Finn Richardson, of Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit Sunday in Utah’s 2nd Judicial District Court against Elevations RTC, a residential treatment facility in Syracuse, roughly 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Richardson filed the lawsuit the day he turned 18, seeking damages from the treatment center.

“I won’t sit and watch this happen to people anymore,” Richardson said at a Monday news conference.

In the lawsuit, Richardson alleges that he was sexually assaulted by his father when he was 15. Richardson said his father was frustrated that he was gay.

Not long after, he said his father had him kidnapped from his home in Washington D.C. and moved across the country to the Elevations treatment center. This was in August of 2021.

“I knew in this moment that I’d been truly betrayed by my father,” Richardson said.

No Support

According to its website, Elevations RTC offers “guidance, support and relief to students of all genders,” helping them to overcome challenges stemming from mental health, learning disorders and substance abuse.

ABC4 reached out to the treatment center for comment on this story, but the station didn’t hear back.

A man named Ryan Faust was Richardson’s therapist at the center, and he is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Not long after arriving at Elevations, Richardson said he quickly realized that he would get no support from Faust or the institution.

“At Elevations, the only thing we really had were each other,” Richardson said, referring to the other teenagers at the facility.

When Richardson confided in one of the teens about what his father had done, the teenager told him to report it. However, when he told Faust, the therapist didn’t believe him, the lawsuit states.

“He wanted to try to catch me in some sort of lie, to expose me,” Richardson said.

Rather than report the alleged abuse to law enforcement, Faust told Richardon’s father, the alleged perpetrator, who was paying roughly $25,000 a month for his son to be there, the lawsuit states.

Later, after Richardson was able to contact his mother, who filed a criminal complaint against the teen’s father, Elevations refused to allow the teenager to see a lawyer, the lawsuit states.

But after a court-appointed psychiatrist found Richardson’s involuntary participation at Elevations to be “detrimental to his psychological, emotional, social, and academic well-being,” the court ordered the teenager to be released to his mother.

This came after Richardson spent six months at the facility.

Roughly a year after his release, in August of 2023, Faust pleaded guilty in Utah to failure to report abuse of a child, a class B misdemeanor, court records show. The plea was held in abeyance for a year.

Utah’s Troubled Teen Industry

At the Monday press conference, Richardson directly addressed Elevations, saying: “You’re not going to get away with this like you did with all the other ones.”

Sitting alongside him was Meg Applegate, the CEO of Unsilenced, an organization dedicated to speaking out against child abuse in what she terms the “troubled teen and youth mental health industry.”

Applegate said she herself is a survivor of such abuse.

“I can attest to the widespread prevalence of stories like Finn’s,” she said. “Unfortunately, Finn’s experiences at Elevated RTC are not an isolated incident but a distressing echo of the experiences of hundreds of thousands of other youths.”

She said that Utah has over the last 50 years become a haven to this industry.

“The state’s vast landscapes and isolated locations have been exploited to host more than 100 youth congregate care facilities today, attracting more children than any other state,” Applegate said.

She is calling for more regulation and oversight in the industry, while noting that some Utah lawmakers have tried to pass legislation following media reports of abuse at several treatment facilities.

“It is not what Utah should be known for, but for many, this is the reality,” she said.