Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) –- Utah social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul has been charged on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting her partner at her Herriman home in the presence of her children earlier this month.

Paul, 28, was charged at the Third Judicial District Court in Salt Lake County on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, both third-degree felonies; child abuse, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

Herriman police arrested Paul on Friday, Feb. 17, after she was accused of hitting her partner, putting him in a chokehold and throwing furniture around the home, one of which hit her child in the head.

According to the charging documents, Paul’s partner informed Herriman police that they had an argument on Friday. When he tried to leave the house, that was when Paul allegedly began to hit him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the argument, Paul reportedly threw “heavy, metal chairs” at her partner, which put holes in the wall and knocked down some home decorations. Police say the partner asked Paul to stop multiple times as her child was next to him on a couch, but she threw another metal chair in their direction and struck the child, who cried following the incident.

At one point, Paul threw her phone and a wooden playset at the partner, court documents state. The phone reportedly hit the partner while the playset hit his vehicle and caused damage to the door.

Police allegedly obtained a video of the incident, which shows Paul kicking her partner and putting him in a chokehold. It also reportedly showed Paul throwing metal chairs at her partner and child as previously described.

When officers arrived at Paul’s residence, they reported being able to hear yelling coming from inside.

“Both started talking to me at the doorway. When I inquired about the circumstances and the victim started to explain, I observed [Paul] lunge at the victim and began pushing/hitting him,” the officer detailed in the affidavit.

The partner reportedly told police he was scared for his life. Police say he had redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers and a laceration on his neck. The child sustained a goose egg bump on the head, officials say.

Paul has over 4 million followers on TikTok and over 263,000 followers on Instagram. She rose to fame after sharing videos about her lifestyle on social media.