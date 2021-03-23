Utah Symphony announces 2021-22 season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music Director Thierry Fischer and the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera President, and CEO Steven Brosvik announced plans for the Utah Symphony’s 2021-22 season.

According to the Utah Symphony, this year’s season will be sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.

The Utah Symphony will be returning to full-scale performances and continues its mission to “connect the community through great live music.”

According to a press release sent to ABC4, the Utah Symphony will host concerts that draw the community together to experience classical and popular favorites, adventurous new works, and premieres, internationally renowned conductors and soloists, and family-friendly events.

“We are so pleased to provide a wide range of live music to our faithful audience next season. Let’s step away from our screens and return to enjoy music together again. Live art will help save the world,” said Utah Symphony Music Director Thierry Fischer. “I am happy to be performing a wide range of music from Tchaikovsky to Haydn and Rachmaninoff to John Adams and Arlene Sierra, along with relaunching our fantastic Messiaen project that was interrupted by the pandemic. It is also my pleasure to welcome so many guest conductors from across the globe to help continue our work of building the brightest future for Utah and USUO. I am grateful for the musicians, guest artists, staff, board members, and community of music lovers who have encouraged us to persevere. It’s going to be a very special season!”

“Over the past year, music in its many forms has continued to help us navigate through challenging times. Much like everyone else around the globe, we repeatedly embraced the word “pivot.” We learned, grew, took on new challenges, and brushed ourselves off to move forward again,” said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Steven Brosvik. “And so, it’s with great excitement that we announce this new Utah Symphony season that will once again fill the concert hall and our lives with music while vibrantly bringing us together. Thanks to our loyal supporters, our avid fans, our musicians, staff, guest artists, board members, and government advocates whose unwavering encouragement and support have allowed us to weather this storm. Join us for a new season of celebration, connection, and exciting music-making. We can’t wait to see you at Abravanel Hall and across the state!”

Learn more about the 2021-22 Utah Symphony Season and view the schedule.