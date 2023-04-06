SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dozens came together at Utah’s state capitol demanding change. It was part of “March for Our Lives”, a student-led organization advocating for gun control and safer schools.

Originally the plan was for all of the March for Our Lives Chapters to rally on Monday, the one-week anniversary of the Nashville Elementary School Shooting, where six people died, including three children. Because of the weather, Utah’s chapter moved the rally to Wednesday.

While some critics have pointed out the Nashville elementary school did not have an armed officer, organizers said the core of the problem is the fact that schools need officers in the first place.

“Our platform is really about nipping it in the bud. Going to the root of the problem, which is the fact that these people are able to access guns when they shouldn’t be able to in the first place,” said Ellie Otis.

In addition to students several Democratic leaders also attended, but no Republican leadership attended, something Sen. Nate Blouin called it disappointing.

“It suggests to me that there just isn’t as much of a willingness to hear the concerns and address the issue in a serious and urgent way,” said Blouin.

Blouin said gun control is a partisan issue and it shouldn’t be, adding that gun violence is the number one cause of death for American children.