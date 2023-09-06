SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ABC4 will help to kick off the 2023 Utah State Fair as 11 days of music, rides, food, prizes, art, rodeos, demos, and fun take over the Fairpark and Days of ’47 Arena downtown.

Gates open at noon, today, Sept. 7 and the festivities will continue daily through Sept. 17.

Children ages 5 and younger get in free with tickets starting at $8 for youth up to 12 years old. Seniors ages 62 and older will also pay $8 to get in while adults ages 13-61 will pay $12 at the gates. All-you-can-ride wristbands are $35, while a “season pass” is available for $50. Parking ranges between $10 and $15.

Tickets are available online, as well. You can also pre-purchase tickets for the 2023 Bullfrog Spas Concert Series in the Days of ’47 Arena, featuring The Steve Miller Band on Sept. 12, Lee Brice on Sept. 14, and Yung Gravy on Sept. 15. On Sept. 13, the ’80s Rock Invasion will take over the stage with Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Great White, Slaughter, Quiet Riot and Vixen taking the stage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 will be broadcasting live throughout Thursday from the State Fair, with programming set to come live from the Fairpark starting with Good Morning Utah long before the gates open.

If dirt is your thing, Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo will run for three nights starting Sept. 8. The Day of “Wreck”oning Demolition Derby will take to the arena on Sept. 16, while the Monsters Are Real monster truck show closes out the Fair on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, a number of livestock exhibits and shows are also planned for the Fair. Foodies can earn bragging rights as part of the “Fair Food” Fight competition, where they can share dishes in both savory and sweet categories.

You can see a complete list of events for the festival at the Utah State Fair website.