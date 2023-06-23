Solitude Mountain Resort receives the most snow its had in mid-January since 2004. (Courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort)

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — Solitude came under criticism for referring to locals as a “threat” during a Town Hall meeting — they went to Twitter to explain.

During the town hall meeting, Solitude presented a five-year focus PowerPoint, which included the category; “Threats: What could prevent us?” It reportedly listed “locals,” as one of the threats.

After several attendees openly criticized it on social media, Solitude responded:

“Many are questioning the SWOT analysis we shared that included locals as a threat […] We define a threat as something that is an external factor that has the potential to cause harm to the business if not addressed,” a Twitter post stated.

They said that they are fully aware and appreciative of the local community, but are also aware that much of the local community is not satisfied with some aspects of a visit to Solitude.

“Not addressing local’s concerns will harm the business, and that’s the threat,” Solitude stated.

According to Solitude, they also addressed parking, canyon congestion, upgrading lifts, expanding facilities, more affordable food options, opening terrain sooner, and improving snowmaking to ensure longer seasons. Solitude said these are all concerns frequently raised by locals.

“We also continue to find ways to give back to the community, as we have done with our expanded and free uphill routes, our work with Share Winter and Discover Winter, our Intro to Skiing offer, and our offer to staff to pay them for doing volunteer work throughout the valley.”

Solitude stated that it was important for them to remain transparent in their goals and efforts, and said their Town Hall is at the end of each season if people would like to be a part of the conversation.