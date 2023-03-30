A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information about sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-(888)-421-1100.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man accused of assaulting multiple women at a party in Davis County last year faces additional sex abuse charges in Salt Lake County earlier this month.

Kevin Linford, 46, organizer of a Facebook singles’ group, was charged with rape and forcible sodomy on Tuesday, March 14. This is in addition to more than 20 other charges he is facing in four more cases, including rape, forcible sexual abuse, and lewdness.

The most recent case against Linford comes from a July 15, 2022, birthday party. According to the court documents, Linford coerced the victim into having sex with him.

The victim came to the West Jordan Police department on Sept 1, 2022, to report a rape. When she was interviewed, she told the detective she and Linford were kissing, which she was okay with. But when Linford wanted to go further than that, she allegedly told him, “I don’t think this is right,” and “I shouldn’t be doing this,” but Linford proceeded to rape her.

A few months later, the victim came back to the police department with additional information surrounding the case. She told detectives she remembered that he also engaged in other sexual acts with her that she was not okay with.

Linford was charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and lewdness for the alleged events on July 15. He is facing four other separate cases for sexual crimes.

In another case against Linford filed on February 28, he was charged with forcible sexual abuse for a date with a woman in November 2016. According to the court documents, Linford went on a date with a woman, claiming to share the same religious values as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which discourages sexual intimacy before marriage.

The victim stated she went on a date with Linford, said she was recently divorced, and made it clear to Linford that she was not interested in anything sexual, not even kissing. She explained she was an LDS member and she was happy to hear he shared the same values.

However, once at her apartment, Linford reportedly began to sexually harass her.

The victim said she was in shock and told him she needed to use the bathroom, but Linford followed her around the apartment and repeatedly asked to have sex. Eventually, she was able to run past Linford and out the door, according to court documents. When she returned to her apartment, he was reportedly gone.

Linford was also charged with forcible sexual abuse on February 10 for allegedly assaulting a woman at an organized singles’ party on July 29, 2022, planned by a group on social media. Linford reportedly went outside with the victim and kissed and touched her without her consent.

According to charging documents, police believe Linford should not be put on bail as he poses a risk to the community, has multiple victims, and attends singles’ events where he has been reported for sexually assaulting women.

In another case, Linford has been charged with 10 felonies in the reported assault of at least four different women at the same party in Fruit Heights. And, in another case, he was charged with assaulting a woman at the Westerner Club in Salt Lake City who knew he was part of a singles group called the ‘Wolfpack.’

“[Linford] is an administrator of a very popular Facebook singles group where he hosts and creates parties and other events.” the court document stated. “Acquaintances of [Linford] have contacted police and expressed their concern with [him] not being able to control himself, and that he has a problem being too forceful with women at events and parties.”