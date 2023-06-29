MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — More than 100 senior citizens dressed up and reminisced at a ‘Senior Prom’ Thursday, hosted at the Murray Senior Center.

Activities at the ‘Senior Prom,’ included enjoying refreshments, trading decades-old memories, and showing off their high school prom photos.

“This is fun. Okay, this takes you back to the like high school, you know in the prom. It’s quite fun,” Thomas Cosgrove, a participant said.

“Prom Night not only [offered] the seniors a chance to exercise but a chance for socialization —key in combatting loneliness,” Dawn Wright, Director of Community Relations at Select Health said.

Prom night was also a time for several senior citizens to talk about the memories of their own proms. One participant, Carlene Gosgrove, 71, told us about her own prom in 1970.

“Getting the dress and getting ready for, and at the time my boyfriend was so nervous. He locked the keys in the car. Thats great. So we had to call his dad,” she said.

Senior citizens dance the night away at Senior Prom at Murray Senior Center

The Murray Senior Center wanted to provide an event that allowed individuals to get up and moving, and socialize with each other. According to a recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated.

“Social isolation significantly increased a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity,” Wright stated.

The Murray Senior Center also reportedly offers photography clubs, zumba fitness, pickleball, and more.