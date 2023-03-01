Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Senate approved the $5 million settlement reached between the University of Utah and the parents of Zhifan Dong, an international student who was killed last year at a Salt Lake City hotel.

Senate Joint Resolution 11 was approved unanimously on Wednesday, March 1, just over a week after the University of Utah originally announced the settlement. The resolution has now been passed on to the House where it has been introduced to be voted on.

Per Utah State Code, all settlements relating to government entities that exceed $1 million will need to be approved by the legislature.

Dong, 19, was allegedly killed by a fellow international student, Haoyu Wang, 26, on Feb. 11, 2022. Wang allegedly injected a lethal dose of heroin into Dong and then attempted to kill himself by injecting himself with drugs as well.

According to the U of U, Wang faced allegations involving domestic violence against Dong prior to the incident.

As part of the $5 million settlement between the University of Utah and Zhifan Dong’s family, a physical memorial will be established on campus.