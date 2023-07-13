SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City School District announced the eligibility requirements for their 2023 annual reduced and free meal program for students. These guidelines apply to school districts all over Utah.

According to a press release from SLC School District, these programs are for families who are unable to pay the full price of meals or milk which are available to purchase at the school.

The following are the income eligibility requirements effective from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024:

Applications in several languages on district websites. You can also fill out a paper application, which you can pick up from the school’s main office.

For the school officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information listed on the application:

Names of all household members;

The last four digits of the Social Security Number of the adult completing the application, or a statement that the person does not possess one;

The income received by each household member with income frequency and income source noted;

The signature of an adult household member certifies that the information provided is correct.

Applications can be submitted at any point during the school year; this includes if a household member becomes unemployed, or the household situation changes.