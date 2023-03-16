TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Utahn was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges for allegedly using someone else’s ID to steal money from their Credit Union. It is not his first time facing these charges either.

Raymond Joseph Martinez, 35, was arrested on March 14 for the following charges:

Identity Fraud, a 3rd-degree felony

Forgery, a 3rd-degree felony

Four counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, 3rd-degree felonies

Possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, class B misdemeanors

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor

Between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27, Martinez deposited stolen checks and withdrew money from the victim’s account at a Credit Union in Taylorsville. In total, the victim and Credit Union are at a total loss of $2800. The victim said that Martinez used his driver’s license to gain access to his bank account, cash fraudulent checks, and withdraw money.

Taylorsville Police Department located Martinez and arrested him on March 14. Martinez had the victim’s driver’s license, two of the victim’s checks, and four different credit cards not belonging to him.

Martinez is allegedly a repeated identity fraud and theft offender. He has been convicted of forgery, a 3rd-degree felony, three separate times as well as identity fraud, a 3rd-degree felony two times, and theft a total of seven times.

Martinez has also been convicted of possession of another’s identity documents, burglary, attempted burglary and even impersonation of an officer. This does not include the new charges, which have not been through trial yet and are not convictions.

In June 2022, Martinez committed a very similar crime to the one he is currently awaiting charges for. Martinez reportedly stole a victim’s driver’s license and used it to deposit stolen checks throughout Central and Northern Utah, and a used different victim’s account to withdraw money. Martinez fraudulently cashed checks totaling over $23,324.66.

According to the latest arrest record, Martinez is awaiting trial on previous felony charges but continues to commit felony charges. If you have had your driver’s license stolen, or believe you’ve been a victim of check fraud, fraudulent deposits, or fraudulent withdrawals, please contact the police.