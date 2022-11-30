SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah registered sex offender who was sentenced to prison three years prior on charges relating to child pornography has been arrested for sexual abuse of a teen coworker.

James Michael Rouse, 36, is facing charges of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, first-degree felony forcible sodomy, first-degree felony object rape, and second-degree felony enticing a minor by internet or text.

Rouse met the 17-year-old victim while working together, according to the statement of probable cause. The victim allegedly said that she and Rouse would talk after work, and she would give him a ride home.

The victim allegedly told Rouse that she had developed feelings for him, and that the first time she went to his house, she kissed him and he kissed her back.

During a second and third time at Rouse’s house, Rouse allegedly committed sexual acts on the underage victim.

The victim told police that Rouse was aware that she was under 18 years old.

Rouse was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is currently available.