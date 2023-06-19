SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns previously covered by Medicaid have lost their benefits since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, and some merely due to administrative reasons.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, states were prohibited from ending people’s coverage to Medicaid, but now more than 1.4 million people in the United States have been removed from their coverage. In Utah, around 50 percent of the cases processed by the state got dropped from Medicaid.

Prior to the pandemic, people could lose their Medicaid coverage if they started making too much money, gained healthcare coverage through an employer, or moved into a new state, AP News reported. Now that the pandemic is officially over, states will be required to start checking the eligibility of every person on Medicaid.

With this verification comes the requirement that those covered by Medicaid will need to fill out forms to verify their identity, personal information, income, and household size again. Recipients will receive mail notices and have 30 days to fill out the form. If recipients do not fill out the form, they can be removed from Medicaid.

The primary cause for lost coverage is what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services described as “procedural reasons,” such as the failure to return forms.

Though the eligibility review is required by the federal government, the Biden administration urged states to slow down on their purge.

“I am deeply concerned with the number of people unnecessarily losing coverage, especially those who appear to have lost coverage for avoidable reasons that State Medicaid offices have the power to prevent or mitigate,” United States Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter.

Utah is one of the states that experienced around a 50 percent drop in Medicaid coverage, some others include; Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

When the enrollment freeze due to the pandemic ended in April, Utah’s neighbor state, Idaho, dropped nearly 67,000 of the 92,000 people whose cases have been decided thus far.

“I think there’s still a lot of confusion among families on what’s happening,” said Hillarie Hagen, a health policy associate at the nonprofit Idaho Voices for Children. “We’re likely to see people showing up at a doctor’s office in the coming months not knowing they’ve lost Medicaid.”

According to Beccara, nobody “should lose coverage simply because they changed addresses, didn’t receive a form, or didn’t have enough information about the renewal process.”