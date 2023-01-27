SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police.

The statements being released are included in their entirety below.

Salt Lake City

Nothing is more fundamental and important for police officers, as public servants, than the expectations of honesty, dignity, responsibility, and accountability. The video of Tyre Nichols’ death is heartbreaking, cruel, and intolerable. The Salt Lake City Police Department commends Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for her swift, righteous, and professional handling of this horrific case. We strongly denounce the inexcusable conduct of the five people involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. Their actions are unbecoming of police officers; they do not represent the honorable and courageous women and men who make up law enforcement throughout our country and Salt Lake City. Every day, the Salt Lake City Police Department focuses on broadening our training and practices to preserve trust and respect with those we serve. We are guided by our department’s core values to sustain and develop stronger relationships with our community and to promote responsibility and transparency. The Salt Lake City Police Department meets regularly with community members, organizations, stakeholders, and the city’s Racial Equity in Policing Commission as we advance the policies, practices, programs, and culture of our evolving police department. Our work of becoming a better and more robust police agency is never ending. We are proud to have such great police officers and professional staff within our department who embrace and work to foster stronger relationships with our community, who advocate for and demand fairness and who are committed to the safety and protection of everyone.” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, Deputy Chief Lance VanDonge, Deputy Chief Scott Mourtgos, Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck, Captain Stefhan Bennett, Captain John Beener, Captain Derek Dimond, Captain Charli Goodman, Captain Scott Smalley, Captain Yvette Zayas, Captain Mike Hatch, Utah Capital City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Det. Kevin Murray

Ogden

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young said he endorses the statement released by the International Associations of Chiefs of Police.

West Jordan City