SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After serving in support of U.S. European Command operations overseas, around 45 Utah National Guard soldiers are returning stateside on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to UNG State Public Information Officer Ileen Kennedy, there will be multiple flights bringing the soldiers home throughout the day. While around 23 soldiers will be returning on multiple flights to land at Salt Lake City International Airport, one group of five will return at around 9:40 a.m. and another group of 10 will be returning at around 10:25 a.m.

The soldiers, part of the UNG’s Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD), landed at Ft. Carlson, Colo., on Sept. 13.

The 4th Infantry Division (4ID) will honor the MCP-OD Soldiers during a final ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, at Fort Carson, where awards will be presented and comments given from both the MCP-OD Commander, Lt. Col. Darrin Gumucio, and the 4th ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Doyle.

“The Utah Army National Guard Soldiers of the MCP-OD were critical to the 4ID’s efforts to increase interoperability with allies and partners, maintain force readiness, and set the theater for continued United States presence to deter aggression,” said Gumucio. “The MCP-OD leadership could not be more proud of our steadfast and loyal Soldiers as well as the loving families who stood by and supported them here at home. To our families, we say thank you! Well done everyone and mission accomplished.”