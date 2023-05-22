SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hive Music Festival has been cancelled unexpectedly. Post Malone, Kid Cudi, and many others were slated to perform.

The music festival posted a notice of cancellation on its website, stating, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hive Music Festival will no longer take place this year.”

No reason for the cancellation other than “unforeseen circumstances” was given.

The festival also stated that tickets purchased from Front Gate Tickets will be refunded “in as little as 30 days.”

With Post Malone scheduled to headline, and no other Salt Lake City stops on his recently announced tour, the news is a big blow to music lovers in Utah.

The festival was scheduled to take place at the Utah State Fairpark on June 9-10. It is produced by C3 Presents, the same producers as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, ACL Festival, and more.