Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based social media influencer could face felony charges after getting into a physical argument with an unidentified victim while her child was reportedly in the home with them.

According to the Herriman Police Department, Taylor Frankie Paul, 28, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17 for misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in front of a child. Police say new video evidence following the arrest could elevate the assault charge to a felony and introduce additional misdemeanor charges of reckless child abuse.

In the probable cause affidavit, Paul – who has over 4 million followers on TikTok and over 263,000 followers on Instagram – and the victim got into an argument. A concerned neighbor reportedly called the police saying they could hear yelling and screaming coming from inside the home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived, they reported being able to hear the yelling from inside while approaching the door to make contact.

“Both started talking to me at the doorway. When I inquired about the circumstances and the victim started to explain, I observed [Paul] lunge at the victim and began pushing/hitting him,” the officer detailed in the affidavit.

Herriman Police reportedly separated the two and determined through interviews that Paul was intoxicated and was the aggressor of the incident.

Police say Paul allegedly hit the victim multiple times and threw household items at him, including metal chairs and a wooden child playset, causing elbow pain. The man’s truck, which was parked outside on the curb, was also reportedly damaged by the playset.

The probable cause affidavit says the woman’s minor child was on the living room couch during the argument. Police say the new video evidence suggests she may have been injured as a result of the altercation.

Police said that Paul’s status as a social media influencer will have no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of the case.

“All allegations of domestic violence are investigated thoroughly and in accordance with state law and established criminal justice best practices to protect victims and ensure accountability,” Herriman Police said in a statement. “The Herriman City Police Department will not release the names or other information about the victims, their status or condition, or statements made by them during this investigation.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.